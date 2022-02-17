Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

