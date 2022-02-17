GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of GXO traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.36. 7,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,805. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,113,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.79.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.