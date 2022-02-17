GYEN Price Up 0.7% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and $599,283.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.