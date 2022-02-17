Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFD. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.50) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.10) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

HFD stock opened at GBX 302.80 ($4.10) on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 263 ($3.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.98). The company has a market cap of £662.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 333.27.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.