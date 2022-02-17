Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.03

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.03 and last traded at $77.08, with a volume of 170796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.