Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 143,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.13. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.