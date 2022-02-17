Head-To-Head Comparison: Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $843.79 million 0.80 $88.59 million $0.25 18.12 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ribbon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications 4.99% 24.37% 10.89% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of -5.54, suggesting that its stock price is 654% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 137.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Technology Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Co. provides business solutions to the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.