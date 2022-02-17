Head-To-Head Survey: AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) & Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AMTD International and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mogo has a consensus price target of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 308.91%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AMTD International and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09%

Volatility and Risk

AMTD International has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mogo has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMTD International and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 6.52 $136.63 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 5.73 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -20.58

AMTD International has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Summary

AMTD International beats Mogo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and the management of an investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

