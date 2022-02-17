Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives $5.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLX stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $632.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.