HempCoin (THC) Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $11.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,303.63 or 1.00061330 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00068599 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00031280 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00019682 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00391125 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,174,416 coins and its circulating supply is 265,039,266 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

