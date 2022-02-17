Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,382.69

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,382.69 ($18.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,356.20 ($18.35). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,357.50 ($18.37), with a volume of 4,390 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £107.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,382.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

