Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $84.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,990,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 540,908 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

