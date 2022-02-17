Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

