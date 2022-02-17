HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,322,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $111.76 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.64.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.