HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

