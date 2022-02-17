Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 90.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,681 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $156.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,202.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.50 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

