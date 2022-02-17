Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HMLP opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

