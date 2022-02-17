Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 265,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $148,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

HON stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.07. The company had a trading volume of 55,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,623. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.54 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

