Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Update

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HMLSF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

