Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $28.83 million and $9.09 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.56 or 0.07052408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,026.98 or 1.00097907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00049170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00051532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

