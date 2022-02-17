H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.79.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 967,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.58. The firm has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,374,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,076,970.24. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,160 shares of company stock worth $1,371,113.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.