Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 10.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

