Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,421 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 242,377 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 434,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.