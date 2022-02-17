Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

TTGT stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

