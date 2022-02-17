Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

