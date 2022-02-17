Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

