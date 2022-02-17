Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NVS opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.