Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

HBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

TSE:HBM opened at C$10.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.70 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

