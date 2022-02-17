Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $240.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.01-2.09 EPS.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,558. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

