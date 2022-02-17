Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hunting in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Well Construction; Well Completion; Well Intervention; and Exploration and Production. The Well Construction segment offers connection technology equipment, drilling tools, and electronics for the drilling phase of wells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.