Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HURN opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.00.
In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,406. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
