HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 324,039 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

