HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 324,039 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
