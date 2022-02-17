Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on H. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of H stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,093. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

