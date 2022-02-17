Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

H traded down $4.48 on Thursday, hitting $102.10. 2,471,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 180,896 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

