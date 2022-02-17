HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $83.17 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $83.17 million and approximately $567,890.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00106954 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars.

