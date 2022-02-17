Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HYZN. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Hyzon Motors has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight bought 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYZN. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

