IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of IAC opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

