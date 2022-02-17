Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Iberdrola to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.5766 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

