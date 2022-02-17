IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

NYSE:IDA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.87. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $114.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

