Idavoll Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,959.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $149,959.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.87 or 0.07099055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,250.85 or 0.99951423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

