IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 618,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average of $221.82. IDEX has a 52-week low of $187.94 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

