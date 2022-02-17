IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

IEX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.98. 429,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,280. IDEX has a 1-year low of $188.15 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in IDEX by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

