IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:IROQ opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29. IF Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IROQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.