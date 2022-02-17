IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.
IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
