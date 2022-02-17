IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

