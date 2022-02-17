IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,744 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,427,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

