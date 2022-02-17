Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.38

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.38 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 124 ($1.68). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.73), with a volume of 158,226 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.52) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ilika alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.31. The firm has a market cap of £202.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Ilika news, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.92), for a total value of £21,300 ($28,822.73).

About Ilika (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.