Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,269,054 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 436,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,325,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $330.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.