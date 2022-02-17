Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.78% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.25.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $333.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.