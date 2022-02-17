Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Trading Up 4.5%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 103,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,028,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,236,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

