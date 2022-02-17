Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.48

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 8499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

